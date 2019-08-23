SAINt JHN Drops Off "Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs" Ft. Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Not everyone can secure a Lenny Kravitz feature, but SAINt JHN never fails to deliver. Longtime fans have been aware of the Brooklyn-born Guyanese artist's talents, but he recently received worldwide attention after collaborating with Beyoncé on her The Lion King: The Gift song, "Brown Skin Girl."

SAINt JHN has delivered Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs, an album that he calls a "vessel for his experiences." Each track is its own story, whether it's love-centered and soft, or street-wise and rough. The songwriter doesn't get himself caught up with genre-labels or target audiences, as he says he simply creates music that he wants to make. "I imagine if me and a stripper got married, we'd play this at our wedding reception," SAINt JHN told Apple Music about Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs. "And then at the wedding reception, and after the divorce, at the signing of the paperwork."

The record features a handful of artists including the aforementioned Kravitz along with Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Check it out and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Wedding Day

2. Anything Can Happen ft. Meek Mill

3. Trap ft. Lil Baby

4. 5 Thousand Singles

5. Who Do You Blame

6. 94 Bentley

7. I Can Fvcking Tell

8. Borders ft. Lenny Kravitz

9. Call Me After You Hear This

10. Trophies

11. All I Want Is A Yacht

12. Monica Lewinsky ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

13. High School Reunion

14. Cult4Ever