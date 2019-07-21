mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Beyoncé Taps WizKid, SAINt JHN & 7-Year Old Blue Ivy For "Brown Skin Girl"

Devin Ch
July 21, 2019 10:19
Brown Skin Girl
Beyoncé Feat. WizKid, SAINt JHN & Blue Ivy Carter

Beyoncé places her faith in "The Dynasty: Roc La Familia."


Beyoncé is never at a loss for creative help, especially when you consider that her own 7-year old daughter Blue Ivy Carter is being groomed as her go-to helper, her hubby a willing and capable Clyde to her Bonnie. On "Brown Skin Girl," WizKid and NY-based songwriter SAINt JHN are given intimate access to the family circle, kept secret by sworn affidavits.

Not only does Blue Ivy figure in her mother's plans (on successive projects), but she's even entrusted with the leadoff role on "Brown Skin Girl," where she sings, "Brown skin girl/ Your skin just like pearls/ The best thing in the world/ Never change it for anybody else," as SAINt JHN accompanies her with rhythmic clapping.

Curiously enough, those handclaps were the only thing asked of SAINt JHN during the recording session. Album accreditation doesn't come any easier, just ask the bit players on Revenge of the Dreamers III, who even at minimum levels of exertion, earned themselves the distinction of a #1 album... theoretically.

Quotable Lyrics:

She said she really grew up poor like me
Don't believe in nothin' but the almighty
Just a likkle jeans and a pure white tee
She never did forever be nobody wifey.

- WizKid

Beyoncé WizKid SAINt JHN Blue Ivy Carter lion king soundtrack family
