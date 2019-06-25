SAINt JHN & LIl Baby Deliver Long-Awaited "Trap" Visuals

SAINt JHN's breakout single lands the inevitable visual treatment.

Many have already concluded that Brooklyn rapper SAINt JHN is among the game's next up, a claim backed by the success of his breakout "Trap." The melodic single, which finds himself and Lil Baby trading verses over a moody synth instrumental, remains captivating even now. Naturally, the video treatment was inevitable, and Complex came through accordingly to premiere the Tidal exclusive (for one day only) release. The clip itself is relatively straightforward in nature, featuring solid cinematography and both parties holding it down.

With SAINt JHN steadily working on his upcoming project Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs, many have wondered if the young rapper has what it takes to stretch beyond "Trap's" success. Yet SAINt JHN has established himself as a versatile talent, and he's got the support of a hip-hop legend in his corner, his manager Kareem "Biggs" Burke. Expect big things to come from JHN, and check out the crisp "Trap" visuals right now. Should you be lacking a Tidal membership, you'll have to wait a little while longer.