Following the moment on Livestream where the world witnessed DaniLeigh and DaBaby break down, the singer added a message to her story that Erica Mena seemed to relate to. The post reads: "Men trap women with babies too, stay woke. Especially cuz they know she can not simply walk away from the parenting like he can." Mena is currently divorcing her estranged husband Safaree Samuels and she reposted the message to her Instagram Story.

Mena and Safaree were recently seen filming for the next edition of VH1's Love & Hip Hop Family Reunionas well as partying it up for her birthday. While there have been reports and social media posts about them being at odds, it looks as if they are at least maintaining a semblance of friendship for the time.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

After Mena's reposted message, Safaree was once again seeing his name trend on timelines. He responded by saying the only person you can "attach" him to is his mother.

"With all due respect please don't attach me to anybody other than the person I was born with. I love you mommy," he wrote before adding that he will allow his name to be linked to reggae music. A social media user later asked him about his young children that he shares with Mena.

"Nah my kids ain't for outside ppl to attach me to. Outsiders need to act like they never knew em becuz they don't." Check it out below.