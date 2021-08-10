Back in July, Safaree claimed security cameras picked up Erica destroying his property two days post-divorce. The long list of damage included bleaching and cutting the shoelaces off of his expensive sneakers, and pouring paint on two motorcycles.

As we reported, the rapper was seeking $50,000 for the damage wrought by his ex-wife.

Now, we know Safaree's allegations were not exaggerating. TMZ obtained legal documents that show Erica has actually started to pay Safaree back for her actions, with the starting sum of $4,000.

Erica defended her actions in the court documents, stating her actions were in direct response to finding out that Safaree was sleeping around during their marriage, citing "numerous acts of infidelity." She also added that she was eight months pregnant at the time, which was affecting her emotions, and made her snap.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

There is no telling if Erica intends to match Safaree’s damage estimate or is simply paying him back a small portion to delay further legal charges.

This latest development in the couple’s drawn-out split comes probably comes as no surprise. Safaree has yet to comment but will likely have a rebuttal soon, as he always has something to say about his ex; his most recent statement coming in the form of a diss track.

The rapper-turned-reality TV star is also now threatening to leave Love & Hip-Hop, after the producers allegedly misconstrued scenes in order to create a scandal; the most recent being Safaree’s reaction when he found out he was having another child, as well as another scene where he watched his baby girl fall down, seemingly with zero reaction.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

[via]