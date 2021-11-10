If there is one thing that VH1 will consistently have on television, it's some form of the Love & Hip Hop franchise. At this point, it's nearly impossible to keep the behind-the-scenes moments during filming from reaching social media, and for weeks fans have been talking about the rumored upcoming season of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.

This marks the second season of this series where notable personalities from Love & Hip Hop, regardless of which franchise they belong to, come together for a vacation where they are set to mend broken relationships. It all counteracts the criticisms that Love & Hip Hop producers have received over the years regarding their portrayal of Black culture.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

This time Around, the star-studded cast features leads from Atlanta, New York, Hollywood, and Miami, including Amina Buddafly, Bobby Lytes, Booby Gibson, Brooke Valentine, Cisco Rosado, Cyn Santana, Erica Mena, Jonathan Fernandez, Juelz Santana, Kimbella, Marcus Black, Mimi Faust, Peter Gunz, Rich Dollaz, Safaree, Shekinah Jo, Stevie J, Tara, Yo-Yo, and ZellSwag.

Some of these folks know each other intimately, like Erica and Safaree who are going through a divorce, while others have never met before. They'll engage in discussions and exercises focused on community building, mental health awareness, and self-discovery. Of course, there will be plenty of fights and hookups.



Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Tune in on December 13 at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET for the premiere.