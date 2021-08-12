In just two weeks, Love & Hip Hop Miamiis set to return to small screens, but this off-camera, real-life drama may be more captivating than what producers can come up with. In the early seasons, Christopher Harty, who calls himself "Prince" or the "Fresh Prince of South Beach," can be seen boasting about his nightclub antics while arguing with women about alleged infidelities. The controversial reality star has also been known to call out Tory Lanez, often taking to social media in hopes of the rapper-singer responding to his requests for a boxing match.

On Wednesday (August 11), Harty was reportedly arrested in Miami in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident that occurred on July 22.

The alleged victim has not been named in reports, but WPLG Local 10 News in Miami reported that she has been dating Harty "since May 2020." On the date in question, she told investigators that she visited his apartment to return his shoes. When he opened the door, she admitted to tossing the shoes at Harty, and alleged that he grabbed her by her backpack and pulled her inside of his home.

She accuses Harty of slamming her to the floor before punching her in the mouth, smacking her in the back of her head "with an open hand," dragging her by her hair, and keeping her from leaving. It is unclear how the alleged victim was able to escape, but it is reported that Harty's neighbors saw her and helped her down the stairwell as far as the 14th floor where she attempted to get into an elevator. However, once the door opened, Harty was standing inside, and when he saw her, he attempted to grab her once again but she dodged him.

The neighbors were still with her and kept Harty from getting to the woman and once she was able to make it to the lobby, she called the authorities. She reportedly has "minor scratches and bruises on several parts of her body, including her lip, neck, chest, arms, and legs."

Meanwhile, Harty's attorney Michael Grieco seemingly blamed the victim for the altercation and asserted that she was the aggressor.

"She just showed up right at his door. We can't speculate how she got in the building. We have photographs of her footprint on the door showing she was not there for a social call and things went sideways," Grieco said. "I can’t speak to what happened. But I can tell you there was no kidnapping." He also claims that Harty has injuries, as well.

Harty appeared in court on Thursday (August 12) and wept during the hearing. He reportedly faces charges of battery and kidnapping and is being held in lieu of the $25K bond.

