In current seasons of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, viewers have tuned in and seen Karlie Redd continuing her quest to find love. The reality star entered the series as Yung Joc's love interest, but their rocky relationship was filled with infidelities and half-truths. There was a proposal from Lyfe Jennings, but that romance didn't last, but when she introduced Maurice "Mo" Fayne, some thought she finally found her Prince Charming.

However, soon, the couple was in therapy to handle his alleged controlling behavior, and while it seemed as if they were going to split, Karlie and Mo secretly wed. They divorced following a short-lived union, and now, the conclusion of Fayne's federal case has been shared.



Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Months ago, we reported that Fayne was facing charges of orchestrating a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan scam where he allegedly swindled the government out of $2 million. He stood accused of using the money on a new business, child support, and luxury items, and FOX 5 News reported that Fayne has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Fayne, who is the sole owner of Flame Trucking in Georgia, applied for a PPP loan through United Community Bank back in April 2020 asking for more than $3.7 million. The 38-year-old, who also goes by Arkansas Mo, ended up receiving a little more than $2 million and prosecutors said he ended up using the money for personal items.

"Fayne planned to use the PPP program as a cover for his long-running Ponzi scheme," Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine reportedly stated. "The funds the program supplies serve as a lifeline to many businesses desperately trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, and unfortunately his fraud helped deplete those precious dollars."

