Reality television has often been criticized for its portrayals of certain demographics. Networks like VH1 and MTV helped shape the reality TV wave that does not seem to have an end, but producers are often bombarded with backlash over the physical altercations and negative stereotypes. It isn't just MTV and VH1 catching heat; Bravo, WEtv, and others have also been targeted.

Recently, The Real Housewives of Potomac concluded their latest season with their reunion special, and cast member Candiace Dillard penned a lengthy message online detailing why she was upset with producer Andy Cohen. He reportedly responded by telling her that her physical altercation with another cast member made the show look bad because RHOP "is not Love& Hip Hop."

After reading about the controversy, former Love & Hip Hop star Moniece Slaughter emerged with a reaction and it solidified her decision to leave the famed VH1 franchise.

"I don’t know @bravoandy And I want to sit this right here. THIS!!!! This is why I left love and hip hop," wrote Slaughter. "Whether I like my cast mates & they like me or not, we are a VERY talented, beautiful group of individuals. The fighting. The perpetual cycle of degradation of our own people, became so exhausting. And even more frustrating, is the fact that we’re no longer respected for the same reasons we were initially casted. Singers. Songwriters. Producers. Directors. WOMEN!!!!"

Although Slaughter is "grateful" for "what the platform did for me monetarily," she also recognized that this "hasn't been beneficial AFTER the fact; for MOST of us." She added "It’s so disheartening that this is what Love and Hip Hop has meant for most of us. It’s become the Epitome of low class, bottom feeding behavior. It’s become the 'what not to be,' in the 'Reality Tv' space. And it’s hurtful I’m not going to lie. Because we bear our souls & we go through real things. But we’re so disregarded."



Robin L Marshall / Contributor / Getty Images

"I’d really like to see the game change. Because whether people want to respect it or not, there are MILLIONS of young women who have selected LHH cast, franchise wide as Role Models!" Slaughter also posed a question to Cohen, asking when a conversation about certain narratives and portrayals will happen.

Others have noted that several of Cohen's shows including Real Housewives of New Jersey, Vanderpump Rules, and Real Housewives of New York have all had some form of physical altercations. Read through Moniece Slaughter's message in full below.