In an interview with The Jasmine Brand, formerLove & Hip Hop star Moniece Slaughter aired out her grievances with the unjust manner in which black reality TV stars are treated in comparison to their white counterparts. She revealed that she has been exploited by the industry time and time again, saying her experience is not unique among black reality television stars.

"We weren't Kris Jenner. I was flat out, I'm gonna f***ing say it. We weren't Kris Jenner. We're not being managed by Kris Jenners." She continued, "We don't have, you know, a collective of people who are like 'We know your worth, we're gonna fight for your worth, and we're not gonna let you do anything that is below what you're worth.'"

Slaughter goes on to state that black reality stars are “slaves to the machine,” saying their careers are sold to them one way, but their situations end up being far more grim than they are led to believe. “We are literally sold to the machine and then once you get in it, you don’t have Kris Jenner representation. Therefore, you got stuck in a bad deal.”

She went on to imply that the industry is so cutthroat that the same black production crews who seek to perpetuate negative stereotypes about black people by encouraging drama on set, will be the ones who don’t hesitate to defame black reality stars when they attempt to move forward with other opportunities. "What's sick about it is it's the black production company that goes to the network that says, 'She's insubordinate, she's hard to work with, she's difficult, she's blah blah blah blah.'"

She also reveals that “Love & Hip Hop [is] listed as a 48-minute infomercial, which allowed them to get away with not having to follow union rules or payout union pay. So what that means is, you know, we can shoot more than 12 hours. They don't have to give us per diem. They don't have to give us, you know, a set budget for lunch. They don't have to pay us bi-weekly, weekly. They don't have to, you know, take out taxes."

This is not the first time Slaughter has called out L&HH for taking advantage of black castmates; earlier this year, she put them on blast for exploiting mental health struggles, and last year, she accused the show’s producers of intentionally editing scenes to make her look bad.

