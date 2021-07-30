Safaree Thinks He'll Win A Grammy For His New Project "IDGAF"

For anybody that listens to Safaree Samuels' music (he's got over 35,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, so there are people), then it's your lucky day. The entertainer has just released his first new project in two years, titled IDGAF***.

The Love & Hip & Hop star has been making headlines for the last few months, trending for all of the worst reasons. Whether he's going viral for laughing at his daughter falling down, or partying in Miami instead of caring for his newborn baby, Safaree has been in the news a lot recently. This week, he released his new single "Liar" and he's officially back with a full-length project.

"I’ve been quiet and humble for a long time and I feel like it’s gotten me nowhere," he said on Instagram. "TONIGHT ITS TIME TO RUFFLE SOME FEATHERS AND JUST SAY WTF IS AND HAS BEEN ON MY MIND! Y’all Been hating on me every chance you get! TONIGHT THO IM GONNA GIVE YALL A REASON!!!!"

In a second post, he boasted that he thinks this release will get him a Grammy.

The new project includes features from Lil Scrappy, Travis Kr8ts, and K Goddess. Listen below.

Tracklist:

1. Black Bank

2. Run It Up (feat. Lil Scrappy)

3. Gagg (feat. K Goddess)

4. Liar

5. No Visitors

6. Perfect Timing

7. Reckless (feat. Travis Kr8ts)

8. My N***az

9. My Wrist Vs. My Neck

10. Wassup Now

11. Credit