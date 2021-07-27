Safaree Samuels Blasts Critics On "Liar" Single

You may not have been expecting a new single from Safaree Samuels this Monday (July 26) evening, yet, here we are. The Love & Hip Hop star has been making headlines due to his divorce from Erica Mena. The two announced their split just weeks after revealing they were expecting Baby No. 2, and now that their newborn son is here, the pair is reportedly doing their best at co-parenting.

There have been allegations from both sides in reported court documents: Safaree allegedly stated that Erica destroyed some of his personal property while she accused her ex of presenting himself as an attentive father for social media. Safaree addresses his controversies in his new single "Liar," a track where he speaks about being vilified in the media.

The reality television star also lets it be known that he isn't concerned about the criticisms he receives from the public because he's too busy taking care of his children and stacking his bank account. Stream "Liar" and let us know what you think about Safaree Samuels's latest declarations.

Quotable Lyrics

You say I'm a deadbeat

You type from your little house

I'm sorry my kids' room is big as your real house

Me and my BM not together we get along

My credit score 800

Your sh*t about 400