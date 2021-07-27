mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Safaree Samuels Blasts Critics On "Liar" Single

Erika Marie
July 26, 2021 21:47
911 Views
00
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Liar
Safaree Samuels

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

He raps about his estranged wife Erica Mena and taking care of his kids while calling out people who "type from your little house."


You may not have been expecting a new single from Safaree Samuels this Monday (July 26) evening, yet, here we are. The Love & Hip Hop star has been making headlines due to his divorce from Erica Mena. The two announced their split just weeks after revealing they were expecting Baby No. 2, and now that their newborn son is here, the pair is reportedly doing their best at co-parenting.

There have been allegations from both sides in reported court documents: Safaree allegedly stated that Erica destroyed some of his personal property while she accused her ex of presenting himself as an attentive father for social media. Safaree addresses his controversies in his new single "Liar," a track where he speaks about being vilified in the media.

The reality television star also lets it be known that he isn't concerned about the criticisms he receives from the public because he's too busy taking care of his children and stacking his bank account. Stream "Liar" and let us know what you think about Safaree Samuels's latest declarations.

Quotable Lyrics

You say I'm a deadbeat
You type from your little house
I'm sorry my kids' room is big as your real house
Me and my BM not together we get along
My credit score 800
Your sh*t about 400

Safaree Samuels
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  911
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Safaree Samuels
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Safaree Samuels Blasts Critics On "Liar" Single
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject