The divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated continues to grow. In recent weeks, we've heard more news about companies requiring their employees to prove that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine. While some of those businesses have options for the unvaccinated, including being subjected to weekly COVID tests, others are telling their unvaccinated staff members they risk being fired.

Hundreds of thousands of social media users have taken to social media to share their opinions about the vaccine, including Summer Walker who has long vocalized her stance on COVID. Last year, she shared that she believed coronavirus was implemented to contain overpopulation. Recently, she added a few more thoughts.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"If u vaccinated please stay away from me [smiling emoji][thumbs up emoji]," Summer wrote on her Instagram Story. There have been unsubstantiated conspiracy theories that vaccinated people somehow cause infidelity in women. Scientists continue to debunk this narrative.

The Neighborhood Talk reposted the message and Safaree Samuels added his voice to the discussion. "Wit yo stupid ass," he penned over a screenshot of Summer's Story. His estranged wife, Erica Mena, has long taken an anti-vaxx stance, so the public thought it was interesting that he came down so heavily on Summer with just a few words.

Meanwhile, Summer returned to her Story to share images from a cosmetic surgeon, seemingly promoting lip injections and facelifts. Check out Safaree's post below.



Intagram