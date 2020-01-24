Monday night's episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York finally brought Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's wedding ceremony from last October to the world's TV screens. The controversial couple have been cuffed since for awhile now, and even welcomed their first child together in December. However, their televised union had the Internet flaming them with jokes.

While many doubted that the marriage would last considering how often the couple is shown fighting on the show, others didn't know how to feel. The beautiful ceremony had some of the Safaree/Erica haters lowkey melting, despite also agreeing with the criticism about them. Certain details, like Safaree's sister taking on the Best Man position, Erica's son walking her down the aisle, and Safaree getting overcome with emotion upon seeing Erica, really got to some viewers. It was a confusing experience for these avid L&HH fans, who have become so accustomed to dragging the couple that they weren't expecting to feel so many feels about their wedding.

Though some are still skeptical about whether Safaree and Erica are actually in it for the long haul, the genuine love they seemed to show each other during their nuptials might indicate that they'll end up proving everyone wrong.