Now that Love & Hip Hop: New York is back on, we can follow some of our favorite drama-filled narratives to our heart's desire. Although Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena have been sharing much of their private life on social media for fans to follow, the real tea is only available on your small screen through the reality series that boosted them back into the public eye. Ever since they made their debut as a couple, people assumed that they were just stunting for the purpose of the show's ratings but, after revealing that they're getting married and have a baby on the way, it's apparent that their love is the real thing. We all know that fights between loved ones can actually bring us closer so we're hoping that the argument that Erica and Safaree was handled effectively when they returned to the crib after this incident.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Enjoying their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties, Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels were the stars of the show on the most recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York. While you would like this sort of event to be one to remember, it ended up being exactly that for all the wrong reasons. As reported by Bossip, Rich Dollaz, Mena's ex-boyfriend, was present for the festivities and it would appear as though he was invited by Safaree. Of course, Erica lost her mind and now, social media is going after both sides of the couple.

Do you think these two will last or are they doomed for failure?