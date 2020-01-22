On this week's episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, cast members Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena officially tied the knot, but some Twitter users did not prove to be their biggest supporters. After Safaree proposed to Erica on Christmas Day in 2018, they got married the following year in October, a few months before they welcomed their first child together. Since then, the notorious couple have been causing some major drama on the show since the series' 10th season premiered in December. On Monday night, the world finally got to witness their wedding ceremony take place on their TV screens.

While Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena may have said "I do," the Internet highkey said "we don't." Plenty of viewers were critical of their union, pointing out how performative and fake their marriage looks considering how unhappy they've appeared to be together thus far.

The lack of substance in their relationship have many feeling that the marriage is doomed and won't last long.

Still, some were moved by the ceremony and got emotional, expressing nothing but well wishes for the couple.