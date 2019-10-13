The milestones keep coming for Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena. At the beginning of the month, the couple announced that they were expecting by sharing a series of professionally-done photographs on Instagram. A week later, they got married - an affair that was heavily documented by VH1, so get ready to see what went down on Love & Hip Hop New York.

Til now, the sex of their baby had not been disclosed. All that we knew was that a sonogram showed that the shape of the baby's head strongly resembled Safaree's. Last night, the Samuels threw an extravagant reveal party to break the news to family, friends and even themselves. Erica posted a video on Instagram of a pregnancy check-up and the caption explained how Safaree wished to wait until after the wedding to find out the sex of the baby.

Safaree and Erica discovered they were having a girl via pink fireworks. A video shows their stunned faces as they stare up at the sky. The fireworks weren't the only over-the-top aspect of the party. There was a pink telephone booth filled with pink balloons, a giant pink teddy bear and glittery pink place settings. One of Erica's Instagram stories from last night was a repost of a friend congratulating her on getting what she prayed for, so congratulations to the couple on their baby girl!