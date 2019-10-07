Safaree Samuels and his fiancee Erica Mena announced last week that they're expecting a baby together with a loved-up Bonnie and Clyde photo shoot. The news was confirmed after a couple of weeks of speculation and it's clear the couple is nothing but excited about their venture into parenthood together.

"I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm in shock, I'm in disbelief," Safaree previously stated. "It's like, very surreal to me. So, it's like, whoa. I don't know what the hell to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything." The Love and Hip Hop: New York star has now shared an image of a sonogram of his child and it's clear to see the little baby already has a big head like Safaree himself. "Can you believe it??? Praise God... #Myhead," he captioned the post.

We're unsure of the sex of the baby at this time but we only assume the duo will have a lavish baby shower that will reveal the latter.

Erica has been posting some sexy pregnant photos on Instagram, more recently showing off a two-piece PrettyLittleThing outfit with her glowing self.