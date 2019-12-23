While Erica Mena and Safaree patiently wait for the arrival of their first child together, the happily married couple have found themselves in some trouble formed by he-said-she-said during their recent outing in New York. According to The Shade Room (and some reactions on social media by users who were on the scene) Safaree sent his bodyguards on an unmanned individual who called Erica Nicki Minaj.



“So two girls walked up to Erica and said ‘OMG Nicki Minaj’. Erica got mad. Safaree started fake wilding. And when this man tried to defend the females, they jumped him and tried to stab him," an alleged source wrote. The video below shows Erica and Safaree on the scene while the man who got jumped is on the ground.

As we write this it's still unclear who the woman was that made the Nicki Minaj comment that got the couple riled up. Clearly Safaree doesn't want his pregnant wife to be associated with his ex. It's only a matter of time before Safaree or Erica come through with their side of the story.