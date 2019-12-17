Sada Baby & Ashely Sorrell Team Up On "Casada"

Sada Baby is one of the hottest artists out of Detroit right now. As he's continued to develop a strong buzz both regionally and nationally, all eyes have been on him. He's already influenced the game in his own ways and has a bunch of high-profile rappers as fans such as Danny Brown. ScHoolboy Q, and Chris Brown.

Over the weekend, Sada Baby delivered another new cut titled, "Casada." With Ashley Sorrell providing additional vocals, Sada Baby delivers a motivational anthem of sorts on the record. Pulling back on the humor, the rapper details his come-up in Detroit while making it abundantly clear that he doesn't know Eminem. "All I know is Eastside, ain't no switch places/ I grew up by 8 mile, I don't know Slim Shady/ I grew up on 7 mile, get your shit split," he raps viciously.

Quotable Lyrics

Chains on me, off of trappin' rappin', I'mma kill for 'em

N***as out here lyin' on my name, say I steal for 'em

Only thing Skuba ever was was too real for 'em

Breakin' my neck to do deals and get meals for 'em