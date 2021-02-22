Sacha Baron Cohen says that the Biden Campaign was "very happy" to see Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in Baron Cohen's most recent film, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. In the scene, he is caught with actress Maria Bakalova in a very compromising position.

“Suddenly he was having to try to explain that he wasn’t playing with himself,” Baron Cohen told the Guardian. “It was such a close election that everything in those final weeks was crucial.”



Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The Guiliani scene dominated the headlines following the film's release in October 2020. The former Mayor of New York City had to deny the implication of the film's ending in the press.

“The government was always proud of its misogyny,” says Baron Cohen. “It got elected after it was publicized Trump suggested grabbing women’s genitalia. He appealed to people with a feeling of emasculation, who were threatened by the rise of women. Predominantly white men who felt that they had lost their advantage.”

During a Fox News appearance, Guiliani berated a reporter who asked him about the scene: “You better apologize for that! I’ve been a United States attorney, associate attorney general, mayor of New York City, and a member of the bar for 50 years. I’ve never been accused of anything, and you’re accusing me of being Christopher Steele.”

