Sacha Baron Cohen responded to criticism from President Donald Trump, saying that "the whole world laughs at you." Trump previously called Cohen a "creep" when asked for his take on the new Borat film.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat!" Cohen wrote on Twitter in response. "I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!"

Trump was first asked about Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and the scene featuring former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, Friday evening: “I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he (@SachaBaronCohen) tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny.

“To me, he’s a creep," he added.

In the climactic scene of the film (spoiler warning), Giuliani places hands down his pants while laying on a bed in front of a character posing as a young female reporter. "The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment," Giuliani said on Twitter in his defense.

