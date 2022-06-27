Ryan Trey Connects With XXL Freshman Babyface Ray For New Single & Music Video, "Only Us"

Earlier this month, St. Louis native Ryan Trey delivered a collaboration with Babyface Ray, "Only Us," that's still in rotation with fans.

The accompanying visual for the Wavy Wallace-produced joint was directed by Mac Grant, and meshes high-definition clips with grainy film to create a lo-fi sort of look. The two artists sit with friends of a front porch to get their verses off, their deliveries coming with sheer charisma.

"Thousand dollars tennis shoes, cop whatever just for you / You want me now, I want you too, I put that on my soul," Trey begins his first verse. "Treat you like that Bentley coupe, where you at? I'll fly to you / I'll make sure it's just me and you, I'll never let you go."

For the XXL Freshman's part, he raps, "When we out it's only us, treat me like your OnlyFans / Watch you like my favourite show, poppin' like some rubberbands / That n*gga that you entertainin', nah, he ain't seein' me / Bet you run laps through the mall, get you C and C."

Stream "Only Us" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

