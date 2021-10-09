The Jacob Blake case has become the topic of social media discussions following the latest news to be released about the officer responsible, Rusten Sheskey. In August 2020, Officer Sheskey shot Blake seven times after responding to a domestic dispute in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The incident prompted protests to erupt across the city, and another controversial case—that of alleged teen killer Kyle Rittenhouse—was birthed. Meanwhile, Blake was left paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

There have been calls for justice, however, Officer Sheskey reportedly was allowed to return to work. On Friday (October 8), more information about this case was shared, causing the Blake shooting to once again be debated online.

In a press release, the Department of Justice has determined that Sheskey would not face federal prosecution.

According to CNN:

They came to the conclusion there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt Sheskey acted with the deliberate and specific intent to do something the law forbids. Accidents, mistakes, fear, negligence and bad judgment are insufficient to establish a willful federal criminal civil rights violation.

Sheskey has maintained that during the encounter, he feared for his life and shot Blake as the 29-year-old attempted to flee the scene with children in the back seat of a vehicle. Blake has denied wrongdoing, although prosecutors claimed that there was camera footage that showed Blake charging at the officer with a knife.

