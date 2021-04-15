People are outraged at the announcement that Rusten Sheskey, the police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back in front of his children in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has returned to the police force. It was reported on Wednesday that he would not face any further discipline and has returned from administrative leave.

In a statement to TMZ, Jacob Blake's legal representative B'Ivory LaMarr said that his family is "incredibly disappointed" with the decision to reinstate Sheskey to his old post at the Kenosha Police Department.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kenosha PD Chief Daniel Miskinis stated in a formal release that Rusten Sheskey acted "within the law" by shooting Blake seven times in the back as he was entering his car. The shooting was reportedly "consistent with training." His reinstation was described as "the only lawful and appropriate decision."

Jacob Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down from the shooting. He miraculously survived and has been pushing for police reform ever since. His attorney says it's "disheartening" to see Sheskey back on the police force, telling activists that simply protesting won't be the answer to reform. He says that, locally and nationally, there needs to be more of a focus on dismantling the police system as we know it.

Blake previously sued Sheskey in March 2021. Read more about the lawsuit here.



KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

