Back in 2010, Ciaraunleashed the music video to the lead single of her fourth studio album Basic Instinct "Ride." Accompanied by an equally sexy video to match the sensual song, the video has gone down in pop culture history for the controversy it stirred at the time of its release. Seattle Seahawks star and husband of the songstresses Russell Wilson recently recalled the sultry video, citing it as the first time he laid eyes on his future lover.



"My next song that I have is Sade 'Ordinary Love,' says the songstress in the clip from her Apple Music radio show Level Up Radio. Wilson appeared as a guest for the broadcast's most recent episode as the two discussed songs related to their romance.

In agreement, Wilson adds,, "Sade's like my favorite. I got 'Ride' by Ciara." He then addressed his wife, confessing, "Ciara, I remember you on that bull, I was like I'ma need to get some of that, that's what I need, that's what I need."

"What, what the heck," laughed Ciara at her Wilson's confession. At the time of the music video's release, BET allegedly banned the video on its signature countdown show 106 and Park due to its sexual content. It was also banned from all UK TV Channels. Despite this, the video sits at a healthy 200 million views on Youtube.

Addressing the backlash she faced over the visual, she explained, “My intention is always to do something as good as I can do it, to give my best effort and I always hope that it comes out the way that I envision it. You never necessarily think, ‘Oh, this is gonna get banned.”

As for Level Up Radio, Ciara aims to, “celebrate the definitive songs and sounds of modern R&B and share stories of her experience as an entrepreneur, mother, philanthropist, and an unstoppable entertainment force.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson also recently appeared on the cover of GQ's lover's edition.



