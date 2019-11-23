It's American Music Awards weekend and celebrities have descended on Los Angeles. The award ceremony will air live on Sunday from the Microsoft Theater, and pop-R&B star Ciara is all set to host the star-studded event. On Thursday, the American Music Awards hosted their red carpet roll-out photoshoot with Ciara, but while she's keeping things prim and proper for the professionals, it looks like she's teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a little turn-up session behind-the-scenes.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hot Girl Meg won't be performing at the show, but she will making an appearance as a presenter. The singer and rapper surfaced on social media on Friday evening to share similar videos that featured both of them showing off their dancing skills as they dropped it low for cameras. "Team long legs 🤑 @ciara," Megan wrote in her caption.

Over on Ciara's Instagram, the singer wrote, "Linked up with my Melanin Queen @TheeStallion #Melanin Paahpin! #StrongKneeGame. P.s. @thegirljt and @yungmiami305 verse goes hard 🔈." The song she's referring to is her recently released collaboration "Melanin" that features City Girls, Ester Dean, Lala Anthony & Lupita Nyong’o.

City Girls' JT let it be known she wouldn't be able to last. "F*ck it up then!!!! I would’ve had to do the cry baby at that point 😩😂❤️," she wrote in Megan's comments. Watch the ladies have a bit of fun below while partying for American Music Awards weekend.