Another celebrity's birthday is upon us as Ciara celebrates turning 36. The superstar singer has amassed a global following of record numbers and many of those fans took to social media to wish Ciara a happy birthday. Of course, none of those well-wishes tops her husband Russell Wilson's heartwarming message that he shared on social media.

As Summer Walker's fans await the release of Still Over It, an album that ends with "Ciara's Prayer," Russell is once again showing that he will go to the ends of the earth for his wife.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

The proud husband uploaded a series of photos of Ciara, from candid shots to childhood pictures to photoshoots.

"Perfect in every way. God made you for me," penned the Super Bowl champion. "He made you to fit perfectly in my arms. Made you to be the amazing woman and mother you are. God made you to entertain the world with your gift to sing & dance! He gifted you with the ability to Tilt the room.. when you walk in ALL the furniture slides towards you."

"He gifted you with the ability to smile and bring joy to ALL things! Gifted you with the ability to LOVE. Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara Heaven sent!" Their "couple goals" continue. Check it out below.