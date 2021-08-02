Ciara and Russell Wilson are living their best lives as everyone’s favorite unproblematic couple, evidenced by Ciara’s Instagram, constantly sprinkled with date night photos and heart-warming family pics of their three kids.

The singer paid the Seattle Seahawks quarterback a visit at training camp, bringing their kids in tow, for some family time and captured a series of cute photos for the Gram. Her Instagram share on Sunday included a gallery of photos, starting off with a goofy boomerang, much on-brand for the couple.

In the clip, Ciara danced around in a black romper while Russell affectionately leaned on her. She shared the same video on Twitter with the caption, "It’s About That Time! Year 10. Proud of you Baby." In a second shot, Ciara kisses Russell’s cheek while he leans in and gazes at the camera with helmet in hand.

The rest of the flicks were dedicated to the kids the two share, Sienna Princess, 4, Win Harrison, 1, and Ciara’s son with Future, Future Zahir. Beaming with pride, Russell got down on one knee to pose with the two boys in one picture, while Sienna was ready for the field with her dad’s helmet on in another.

A frame-worthy shot closed out the post, where Russell holds baby Win on his shoulders, and leans in to give him a kiss on the cheek. Ciara tagged the whole set with the hashtags "#TrainingCamp #FootballIsFamily."



Fans in the comments couldn’t get enough of the family, supporting the couple with kind messages and heart-eye emojis.

Check out the photos below.

