Time is flying for proud parents Future and Ciara. Their romance may not have lasted, but the pair of entertainers will always be connected through their son, Future Wilburn. Wednesday (May 19), marked young Future's seventh birthday, so both Ciara and Future Sr. took to Instagram to share wholesome, loving messages to their growing boy.

"Baby Boy!! I just can’t believe you are 7! You are the sweetest Son, and Big Brother anyone could ask for!" Ciara wrote on Instagram.

"You have an incredible sense of Wonder, Curiosity, Determination, and a Big Heart full of Gratitude!" she continued. "I have no doubt you’re going to do Amaaazing things! Big things in life! I’m so excited to keep watching you grow! Happy Birthday Sunshine! I love you so much!" FatherFuture also gave his youngin' a shoutout on his Instagram Story by sharing a series of photos of the now-seven-year-old.

"Happy birthday to the smartest,charismatic most talented kid n the world," wrote the rapper. "Baby Future! The Best wishes and bigger blessings for u my son,I LOVE UU." In a separate slide, he added, "Baby Future Day." Both Ciara and Future have been at odds over the years about Future, often taking things to court. Since marrying Russell Wilson, Ciara and the NFL superstar have been expanding their family and the singer has welcomed two more children.

Future has been in and out of court over reports that he fathered more children, one with a woman named Eliza Reign. The rapper initially denied that he was the father of Eliza's daughter but paternity was later proven. It's reported that Future has six or seven children with just as many women.

Check out those birthday posts for little Future below.