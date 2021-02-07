This year's NFL offseason should prove to be incredibly entertaining as for the first time in a while, numerous star quarterbacks will be changing teams. Of course, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff have already traded places, although now, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, and various others are expected to find new homes. This has led to a complete frenzy on the market, and many general managers are thinking outside of the box in order to improve their teams.

Interestingly enough, some general managers have gone completely off the deep end as they seek out players who have no chance at being dealt. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, two teams called up the Seattle Seahawks asking for Russell Wilson, although that was immediately shut down.

As the saying goes, "shooters shoot," although sometimes, these bold moves don't work out in your favor. Wilson is already a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks and every single season, he puts them in a good position to make a deep run. With this in mind, it makes sense that the Seahawks would want to keep him in the state of Washington, for years to come.

At this point, it's almost safe to assume that Wilson will retire as a member of the Seahawks, especially when you consider how embedded he is in the community.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images