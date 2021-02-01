Matthew Stafford, who will be traded to the Rams, reportedly told the Lions that they could "send him anywhere but New England," according to NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran.



Rey Del Rio / Getty Images

Curran says "a source whose team was heavily involved in Stafford trade negotiations but failed to land him" informed him of Stafford's stance on being sent to New England.

Stafford ended up being sent to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick. Both Stafford and the Lions have been open about their desire to mutually part ways following the end of the 2020 regular season.

"It's pretty hot and heavy right now," head coach Dan Campbell recently told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "We've got quite a few offers and so it looks like we've got some trade partners, we're just trying to work out the best scenario and see what's best for us, ultimately."

Stafford passed for 26 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 4,084 yards last year. Pats' quarterback Cam Newton, on the other hand, threw for just eight touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 2657 yards, in addition to 12 rushing touchdowns.

The Patriots finished the 2020 season 7-9 and in third place in the AFC East.

