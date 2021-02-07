Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and as it stands, he no longer wants to play for the Houston Texans. This has led to a tumultuous offseason, with the Texans claiming that they will refuse to move Watson. These tactics are rare these days as most teams do what the player asks of them. However, the Texans are trying to do things differently, and so far, it has led to a bit of a standoff.

In a new report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Texans have continued to refuse any trade proposals, and whenever a team calls inquiring about Watson, they claim he isn't available. This has left some teams confused, and it doesn't seem like the saga will end anytime soon.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Per Schefter:

"Watson still wants out of Houston and does not want to play for the Texans any longer, according to sources. But no matter how many calls they receive on Watson, the Texans insist they will not trade him, according to sources. Other teams around the NFL have gotten that message and now they are waiting to see if the Texans' stance will change, but sources both within and around the organization tell ESPN that their position will not change."

For Watson, this is a compromising position to be in, and we can only imagine what kind of turmoil this has put him in. Now, he has no clue what he will have to do next season, and if a trade doesn't come, perhaps a holdout is inevitable.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

