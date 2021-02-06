Deshaun Watson has been creating a lot of noise around the NFL as of late as many are trying to figure out where he will be traded. At this point, it's become obvious that he no longer wants to be in Houston, and despite the team's insistence that they are keeping him, reality is going to set in at some point, and the team will make a move to recoup their losses. One of the team's being rumored as a potential dance partner are the Las Vegas Raiders, with Derek Carr and Darren Waller at the top of the conversation. Recently, Waller spoke to TMZ about the rumors, and how he feels about them.

"Crazier things have happened," Waller said. "I enjoy being where I'm at with the Raiders and that time will come to an end whether it's 10 years from now or it's by Monday. So, I just try to enjoy being here as much as I can."

Waller went on to speak about his current quarterback Derek Carr, and how he loves playing with him right now. As you can tell, he wouldn't trade Carr for anyone in the world.

"I like what Derek brings to the game. His efficiency, his leadership and he can spin the ball pretty well too," Waller said. "I understand how people may want Deshaun Watson because he's an exciting player and that's just undeniable but I definitely appreciate Derek and I'm grateful for the relationship with him and also his game and the way that he plays."

This is a situation that has a lot of players around the league feeling nervous, but for now, Waller is just taking it all in stride, which is the best way to go about it.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

[Via]