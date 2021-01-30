Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans are in a bit of a mess right now as it has been made clear that Watson no longer wants to play for the team. Numerous reports have come out saying that Watson is done and that in 2021, he will be playing for a brand new team. Despite this, the Texans seem to be hanging on to false hope that they will somehow get through this mess and come out on top. For instance, both the new GM and head coach have stated that they are committed to keeping Watson on the roster.

Now, however, it seems like Watson is making even more steps towards leaving the Texans behind. According to reporter Aaron Wilson, Watson has removed the team from his social media bios, which is a fairly ominous move that suggests he is ready to move on, no matter what.

With all of this drama in mind, it's clear that Watson and the Texans are about to be in a standoff that will prove to be the biggest storyline of the NFL offseason. There are a plethora of teams looking to acquire Watson, and the arms race has already begun.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story, as we will be sure to bring those to you.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images