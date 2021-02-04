Deshaun Watson is looking to get out of Houston and there are a lot of teams out there who could use his services. Various teams have been rumored to be at the front of the line when it comes to Watson although we won't know for sure until the Texans decided to execute a deal. Watson is one of those players that you have to give up a lot for, and the Texans will be asking a very hefty price.

In a recent TMZ interview with Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos, the star corner explained to the outlet that Watson is actually interested in the Broncos and wouldn't mind being traded there. As it stands, the Broncos' starting quarterback is Drew Lock, although Watson would be an immediate upgrade.

"I had a couple of conversations with him," Jackson said. "Just with him saying that Denver is a place that's he's interested in landing. "I mean, if Deshaun Watson goes anywhere, they are automatically contenders. If he has pieces around him, he's an automatic contender. He can turn any franchise around."

It remains to be seen if the Broncos are ready to part ways with a huge haul of draft picks to get Watson, although even if they are, there will be a lot of teams to compete with. With the offseason quickly approaching, the Watson situation is about to get extremely entertaining.

