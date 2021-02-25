Russell Wilson rumors have been flying today as reports came out that his camp has discussed a potential trade with the Seattle Seahawks. This had Seahawks fans in a complete meltdown as they couldn't believe their franchise quarterback would ultimately want out. Even the oddsmakers got involved with these rumors as they immediately took to social media with some odds on who the most likely trade destinations would be.

Now, a new report has surfaced via Adam Schefter of ESPN. As he claims in the tweets below, Wilson has not directly asked for a trade, however, in the case that the team decided to move him, there are four teams he would like to go to. These teams include the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears.

It's also important to note that Wilson has a no-trade clause, which means the team can only move him if he signs off on it. This ultimately puts all of the power in Wilson's hands, which is a great point of leverage for the star player to possess.

There is still a lot of information coming out in regards to this situation, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates.

