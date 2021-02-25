Russell Wilson is easily one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL and while the Seahawks haven't had much playoff success as of late, there is no denying that Wilson is a top-five quarterback. This past season, Wilson had numerous problems with his offensive line, who were doing a poor job at protecting him. In the offseason, Wilson explained that he wants the team to improve that area of the roster, and according to reports, the Seahawks organization didn't appreciate being called out.

While rumors of a trade have been floating around social media, it appears as though these rumors actually had legs. According to PFF, Wilson's representatives are currently speaking to the Seahawks about a potential trade, which would immediately shake up the entire look of the league.

There are various teams in need of a quarterback and according to the tweet above, the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Las Vegas Raiders could all be viable options for Wilson to go. At this point, it remains to be seen whether or not either side will want to go through with a deal, but for now, it's on the table.

This will be a massive story to follow throughout the coming weeks so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to keep you updated.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images