Russell Wilson is easily one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, and this season, he is going to be playing with a brand new team. Of course, that new team is the Denver Broncos who are looking to get themselves back into the postseason after a few lackluster seasons. Wilson is certainly the guy that can get them out of their slump, and as it turns out, he might be training the next generation of Broncos greats.

Ciara's son with Future, Future Zahir, has been very close to Wilson over the years, and Wilson is always showing him a thing or two when it comes to football. More recently, however, Future Zahir showed some pretty impressive football prowess, and Wilson was right there to guide him along.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

In the Instagram video down below, Future Zahir can be seen running footwork drills via Wilson's instruction. Eventually, the kid throws a pass to Wilson and you can't help but be impressed by it. Even Russ was feeling good about the drills, as he took to Instagram to say "Post workout work with the young fellas! Future & Kingston young legends. Watch out @NFL."





There is no telling what Future Zahir will do in football in the future, although we're sure he will be playing Pop Warner football at some point.