NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson took part in batting practice at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. For Wilson, it was a triumphant return, filled with booming hits as the new quarterback for the Denver Broncos sent ball after ball soaring across the field. But for Manning, his age and lack of recent experience at the plate were evident, as he failed to make much substansial contact with the ball.

This was a return home in some ways for Wilson, who was drafted by the Rockies in 2010 and spent two seasons with their minor league team, before returning to football and playing for the University of Wisconsin. Wilson clearly made the right choice, as his Super Bowl ring and multiple pro bowl outings mark him as one of the best quarterbacks of the 2010s.

Manning, another quarterback who defined the NFL in the 2010s, joined the Hall of Fame in 2021. He was drafted first overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 1998, and won two Super Bowls in his career, one with the Colts in 2007 and another with the Broncos in 2016. He added five league MVP awards to his lengthy resume, the most won by any player in NFL history.

Following their batting practice, Manning and Wilson joked about the age difference between them, with Wilson adding that he was 6 years old the last time Peyton took a swing in the box.

Wilson joined Manning’s former team, the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade back in March. Wilson joins a young, explosive offense including running back Javonte Williams and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.