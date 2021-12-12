Just a few days ago, 36-year-old Ciara broke the internet when she posted a topless twerking video to her Instagram page. The “1, 2 Step” singer stripped down to just an orange wrap to cover her lower half, crouching down in the sand to shake her booty to a rhythmic island beat while balancing a bottle of Ten To One rum on her head.

“She Got Balance,” the mother of three captioned the clip, which has since been viewed over 3,000,000 times. It’s hard to say exactly how many of those streams came from her husband, Russell Wilson, who was quick to drop off a suggestive comment. “See you later tonight after work hahaha #TenToOne,” he wrote alongside some telling emojis.





Kelly Rowland also left a reply under the post, commenting on how lucky the singer’s husband is. “Well DAMNNNNNN RUSS” she wrote. Other viewers said things like, “Russell love it here so much” and “Ok sis when Russ want another baby.”

While there’s no denying that Ciara’s upload had some major thirst trap energy, it was also a clever marketing move for Ten To One, which she became part-owner of back in October. “I couldn't be more excited to help the brand build on its amazing foundation,” the Texas-born star said at the time, “and invite new audiences to rediscover their love for rum through Ten To One."

Ciara has never hesitated to share sultry selfies with her over 30 million followers, but this is the first time we’ve seen her be so scandalous in a minute. Check out the full video for yourself below.





[Via]