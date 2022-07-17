Russell Wilson and Ciara's marriage has been one of the most praised relationships in the entertainment industry for years. With their powerful family dynamic, unmatched thoughtfulness, and mature personalities, the two have had hundreds of people begging for advice on finding, and keeping, that special person.

Vince Mignott/Getty Images

Another attribute that has made people obsess over their relationship is their healthy and seemingly well-mannered children. Altogether, the industry couple has three kids. Ciara's first child, Future Zahir Wilburn, is fathered by Atlanta rapper, Future. Nonetheless, the Denver Broncos quarterback has treated him as if he were his own.

Speaking of football, the two actually spend quite some time bonding over the physical contact sport. Earlier this month, the 33-year-old uploaded a video of him administering footwork drills to Future and his friend, Kingston. He captioned the clip, "Post workout work with the young fellas! Future & Kingston young legends. Watch out @NFL."

It seems that their training isn't finished, though. Today (July 17), the father-son duo devoted some time to put in work on the field. Video footage captured Russell instructing Future to run a play and then throw to ball to someone far away.

Proud of his delivery, Russell shared the clip with his five million Twitter followers and wrote, "8 years old. Working with the pros. P.S... that's an @NFL football. [trophy emoji] Future is bright!"

In other news regarding Russell, he and Ciara just recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. The two lovebirds both expressed their fondness for each other on social media. Ciara wrote, "Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and more. It’s the best feeling in the world waking up to you [every day.]"