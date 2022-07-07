These two have been hailed as couple goals by fans around the world and for their anniversary, those praises have only increased envy. Russell Wilson and Ciara have been going strong since they first introduced their relationship, and now that they're celebrating six years of marriage, it looks as if the love that they have for one another has only increased. The couple has taken hits from critics who have brought up their pasts or labeled Wilson as a "square" for not exhibiting stereotypical behaviors, but he has stood solid on treating and representing his family well.

Both Ciara and Wilson have delivered touching notes to each other and it didn't take long for all of their famous friends and dedicated fans to arrive with congratulatory messages.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Ciara wrote:

"Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and more. It’s the best feeling in the world waking up to you everyday. I’m a better woman because of you. There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson God is Good! Year 6. Forever to Go [red heart emoji]."

On his Instagram page, Wilson added:

"I walked into the room for the first time…and I was speechless. Not because I didn’t have the words to say, but because God answered my prayers. My prayers of finding someone with love, joy, peace, a vision, a desire to impact the world, and a passion for raising a family together… that was you. God has blessed us for the past 6 years of Marriage with our 3 beautiful children and an overflow of laughter, love, & life. Cheers to forever. Happy Anniversary my love @Ciara [red heart emoji] I Love You Mrs. Wilson."

Under Ciara's post, Wilson added: "Mrs. Wilson. You have filled my heart with joy since the moment I met you. Loving you and Future, Sienna, and Win is the greatest blessing and gift ever. Cheers to Year 6. Cheers to Love. Cheers to Us. Mi Amore [red heart emoji] @Ciara."

Check out their loving posts below. Happy anniversary!