Russ Runs From His Relationship Issues In "Bankrupt" Visual

He just can't seem to stop reaching out to his ex-girl.

He said this track is the perfect companion on a long drive, and now Russ is taking "Bankrupt" on the road in his latest visual. The thriving independent artist recently shared the slow-burning, melancholy single and on Wednesday (April 14), he delivered the cinematic music video. The tone of the clip matches the energy of the song as Russ seems to be trying to get as far away from his problems, or ex, as possible, but at every turn, he continues to reach out.

In other Russ news, the rapper-singer recently revealed his cannabis line with Wonderbrett. His CHOMP line is named after his rap-heavy EP he shared last year and is said to be a creative strain that will help musicians in the studio. That drop came on the heels of the news that he's rescheduled his Shake The Snow Globe Tour for 2022. Check out the music video for Russ's "Bankrupt" and let us know what you think.