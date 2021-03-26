mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Laments Over The Loss Of Love On "Bankrupt"

Erika Marie
March 26, 2021 02:30
He previously shared that this track was his favorite song that he's crafted in the past year.


Days after announcing that his Shake The Snow Globe Tour was back on track for 2022, Russ drops off his single, "Bankrupt." The independent artist regularly shares new music with his fans at will, so receiving this Russ release doesn't come as a surprise to his dedicated fanbase. The rapper-singer is also known for pouring his heart out on his tracks, and on "Bankrupt," you'll find Russ lamenting over the loss of a relationship as he dives deeper into his vices to cope.

"Bankrupt" is drastically different from the braggart bars on Russ's "Ugly" collaboration with Lil Baby earlier this year, but it's not uncommon for him to switch things up for fans. Stream the lovelorn "Bankrupt" and let us know what you think of the single that Russ calls his "favorite."

Quotable Lyrics

It's only been a week long, still hard to speak on
Burden on my soul took a toll, had to lift it
Take another sip, 'nother puff, now I'm lifted
It's time to move on, I stayed too long
I love you, but I gotta let you go

