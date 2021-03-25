The days are getting warmer, vaccines are being delivered, and cities are ebbing into our new normal. As the United States and other parts of the world are looking toward the end COVID-19, artists are beginning to shape what their outdoor careers look like post-pandemic. Throughout 2020, we tuned in to live performances and the like via social media, but it's time for some of our favorite rappers to get back on the road and Russ is looking forward to returning to a stage near you.

The independent artist announced on Wednesday (March 24) that his "Shake The Snow Globe Tour" was back on and would kick off in 2022. The tour is reportedly 60 percent sold out due to the North American dates already being available for purchase, but because the dates have changed, Russ is allowing people to receive refunds. However, fans will have a 30-day window to get their money back, if needed, and tickets for the original dates will still be honored for those who want to see Russ live.

Shake the Snow Globe was the last full-length album Russ released and it arrived at the end of January 2020. He later shared his bar-heavy CHOMP project and has delivered two singles in 2021 thus far. Check out the new tour dates below and let us know if you'll be checking out this show once Russ hits the road.