Russ Explains How He Keeps His Woman Pleased On "Satisfy"

Erika Marie
June 25, 2021 02:35
He slows things down a bit on his latest offering.


Earlier this week, Russ kicked off a contest with his fans on his social media pages. The rapper shared the cover art to his single "Satisfy," but before telling everyone the title, he had his followers attempt to guess what it could be based on the artwork alone. Whoever got it right would win tickets to one of Shake The Globe Tour dates, so as some lucky winner will see him live, Russ shares his latest single.

He's the king of the steady, weekly release, a method that has helped amass his global success. On "Satisfy," Russ slows things down while spicing things up as he croons and spits bars about how he keeps his woman pleased from morning 'til night. Stream "Satisfy" and let us know what you think of Russ's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

We f*ckin' in the shower, we delirious
Sober mornin' sex, means that it's serious
I'm serious, I stir your shake
That I ain't with you but I miss you
Sex it's worth the wait
Who's gon' be the first to taste

