Blxst & Russ Urge Women To Look Past The "Fck Boys" In Their New Music Video

Blxst and Russ serenade women and condemn "Fck Boys" in their charming new music video.

All throughout March, Red Bull Records and Evgle artist Blxst blessed fans with a bunch of great content. Last month, the rising artist returned with a two-pack of fresh singles roughly eight months after delivering the deluxe version of his debut project No Love Lost. Titled Just For Clarity, the two-pack featured the songs "Don't Forget" with Drakeo the Ruler and "Fck Boys" with Russ.

Weeks later, Blxst dropped off some college-themed visuals for the No Love Lost standout track "Chosen," which starred his recent collaborators Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga. Now, to cap off April, the West Coast rapper and singer has shifted his focus once again to the Just For Clarity EP and treated fans with the music video for "Fck Boys."

Throughout the video, both Blxst and Russ spending quality time with beautiful women, performing their verses as if they are speaking directly to their fictional love interests. The video perfectly bring the smooth and romantic feel of "Fck Boys" to life with an array of clean and charming shots, making for a much more laid back visual effort compared to the college campus-based "Chosen" video.

Scroll back to the top of the page to watch the Blu-directed visuals for Blxst and Russ' recent single "Fck Boys."