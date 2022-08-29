Fans may be disappointed that Russ has put off the European leg of his tour, but his supporters are happy to see that he's making his mental health a priority. Two days ago, Russ hyped his fans when he shared his The Journey Is Everything Tour dates, showing that he had dozens of performances planned out through Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, and more. The rapper seemed enthusiastic about his worldwide travels, but after only one day into the European leg of the tour, Russ announced that he has decided to cancel that portion of shows.

"I have to cancel the European tour. I could make up excuses so that I don’t lose money but the reality is mentally I feel like sh*t," Russ wrote in an open message on social media.

"In the last 24 hours sh*t happened that has led to some extremely lonely and empty realizations about things in my family life that have my head feeling like it’s gonna burst," he added. "I feel terrible about doing this to my European fans. If you no longer support me after this, I get it. If you don’t believe my reason, I get it. I’ve never had to do this and I feel very defeated but I can’t crash and burn and give y’all sh*tty performances on the way out."

He promised that fans would be issued refunds and continued to apologize for pulling out at the last minute.

"The last thing I wanna do is let my fans down which obviously, that’s what I’m doing so any negative feelings any of you end up having towards me, I understand. If this happened during the middle or end of tour I’d probably push through but it happening before the first show, knowing that I gotta go out and give my 100% energy to 24 shows is something I cannot do."

Russ added that he doesn't expect empathy from anyone because everyone has things they're dealing with in their personal lives, but he hopes that there will be some level of understanding. "I need time to make sense of certain things and for once I need to put myself first. I’m really sorry. I love y’all."

