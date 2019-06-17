The bromance of Run The Jewels has become the stuff of legend. Both El-P and Killer Mike have grown as musicians throughout their partnership together, and should they tell it, as men. With three impressive albums under their belt, the acclaimed duo have been hard at work on perfecting the fourth chapter of their saga. Though details remain scarce, El once described the upcoming project as "filthy, dirty, and dusty," adjectives that remain decidedly on-brand for the larger-than-life emcees.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Unfortunately, additional details have been scarce, save for reports of some Rick Rubin involvement. However, we may very well have received a gift, packed in the form of a post-and-delete. According to the eagle-eyed HipHopDX, who originally caught the announcement, Run The Jewels briefly shared an image of two RTJ glasses clinking in celebration, along with a specific date: 9.7.19. You can currently see the image in question, albeit without the caption, in their Instagram story.

Should RTJ4 indeed be arriving on September 7th, it will be a pleasant surprise for those looking to soundtrack their autumn accordingly. Have you any interest in hearing another project from Jamie and Mike? If so, sound off below.